Updated 3.10pm

The body of a 60-year-old man from Victoria was discovered on an Għasri private trail on Monday morning.

The police were called to the site, on Triq il-Knisja, at around 10.30am. He has been named locally as Michael Meilak.

A police spokesperson said the dead man was found in a privately owned outdoor area with visible injuries to the head.

Police and magisterial inquiries are ongoing.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.