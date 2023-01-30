Updated 3.10pm
The body of a 60-year-old man from Victoria was discovered on an Għasri private trail on Monday morning.
The police were called to the site, on Triq il-Knisja, at around 10.30am. He has been named locally as Michael Meilak.
A police spokesperson said the dead man was found in a privately owned outdoor area with visible injuries to the head.
Police and magisterial inquiries are ongoing.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death.
