A 61-year-old man from Birkirkara has been condemned to a jail term of four years and three months for defiling a boy at Mistra Bay on Thursday.

Court heard on Friday that the Qawra police had received a call from the boy's mother.

She claimed that while the family were at Mistra Bay an elderly man had committed an indecent act on her son.

Later the boy told police officers the stranger had been chatting with his mum and grandmother and had even joined them while swimming.

But when it was time to leave, the man pressed the boy against a parked vehicle. He kissed the minor on the lips and chest, then handed him a €10 note saying: "should you need [money], tell me".

The boy was apparently saving up for a GoPro.

The suspect was tracked down by the police.

On Friday, Raymond Barbara was arraigned and charged with defiling the boy who is under 16 years of age and committing non-consensual sexual acts.

He was also charged with subjecting the boy to acts of physical intimacy as well as offending public morals.

Barbara pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, gave him time to reconsider.

"Do you still plead guilty," the magistrate asked after some time.

The man confirmed his guilty plea.

After hearing submissions, including the fact the accused cooperated and registered an early admission, the court condemned him to an effective term of imprisonment of four years and three months.

The court also ordered that his name be included in the Sexual Offenders Register.

Attorney General lawyer Darlene Grima prosecuted together with Inspectors Dorianne Tabone and Ryan Vella.

Lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat was legal aid counsel.

The court ordered a ban on the minor's name.