A 64-year-old Żejtun man was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Friday evening following a hit-and-run incident in Żabbar. 

The pedestrian was on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar at 7pm when he was hit by a car. Its driver did not stop and instead kept on driving. 

In a statement, the police said that a medical team administered first aid to the victim onsite and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

A police investigation is under way. 

