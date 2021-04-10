A 64-year-old Żejtun man was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Friday evening following a hit-and-run incident in Żabbar.
The pedestrian was on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar at 7pm when he was hit by a car. Its driver did not stop and instead kept on driving.
In a statement, the police said that a medical team administered first aid to the victim onsite and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
A police investigation is under way.
