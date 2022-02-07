A 65-year-old man died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Monday.

According to figures published on the Facebook page saħħa, a total of 175 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, while a further 236 recovered.

This means there are currently 2,331 known active COVID cases in Malta. Of these, 90 people are in hospital, five of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

There are currently 334,448 people who are triple-jabbed against the virus, while more than 1.2million doses have been administered so far.