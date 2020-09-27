A 62-year-old from Birzebbuga is expected to be taken to court after a child in his care was seen handling a shotgun on Saturday.

Footage taken by the CABS birdwatchers showed the boy, who is between 10 to 13 years old, being handed the weapon by an older hunter. The child was also observed loading the gun with two shot cartridges.

The incident happened in the Ħas Saptan valley area, close to Għaxaq.

The police said they had gone to the scene as soon as they were informed by CABS, but the persons involved had left.

The Birzebbuga man, however, was identified on the basis of information given to the police and study of the footage.

A search at the man's house yielded the shotgun that was handled by the child, the police said.