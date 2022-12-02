A 70-year-old coachman was grievously injured on Friday in an accident in Gudja.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Victor Pasmore at 10.15am.

The victim, who is from Gudja, was injured when he fell off the horse carriage. The horse got scared and ran off but was reined in by some people.

A medical team assisted the victim on site after which he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.