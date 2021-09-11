A 70-year-old man had to be hospitalised on Friday evening after he was involved in a fight with a man 40 years his junior.

The senior citizen got into an argument with a 27-year-old man on Triq is-Santwarju, Żabbar at around 5.30pm, the police said in a statement.

The two men, who are both from Żabbar, then reported to their local health clinic for treatment. They were then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

While the younger man only suffered slight injuries in the scuffle, the elder man was grievously injured, the police said.

An investigation is under way.