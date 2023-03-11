A 71-year-old man was critically injured in a collision in Marsascala on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

The man, who is from the locality, was driving a Toyota Aygo on Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas when he was involved in a collision with a BMW 120 driven by a 20-year-old who is also from Marsascala.

A Mazda Demio that was parked close by was also damaged in the crash.

While the 20-year-old driver emerged unscathed, the 71-year-old was less fortunate.

Photo: Communications Office, Malta Police Force

Civil Protection Department members were called to the site to help extract him from the vehicle and he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors are treating him for serious injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry into the incident, with the police also carrying out their own investigation.