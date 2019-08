A 72-year-old man from Swieqi was grievously injured on Friday when he was hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Qawra at 10.30pm.

The man was hit by a Kia Avella that was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Cospicua.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.