A 74-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Far at 3.30pm.

The victim was driving a Renault Scenic that was involved in a collision with an Astra that was being driven by a 36-year-old Albanian who lives in Tarxien.

A medical team assisted the injured man on site before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.