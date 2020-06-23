A 74-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Avjazzjoni, Ħal Far at 3.30pm.
The victim was driving a Renault Scenic that was involved in a collision with an Astra that was being driven by a 36-year-old Albanian who lives in Tarxien.
A medical team assisted the injured man on site before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
