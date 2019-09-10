Updated 8.29pm

A 74-year-old man from Għargħur was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after he was stabbed in his hometown.

The police said the incident took place at 5.45pm in Sqaq Warda. The man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his 58-year-old cousin who is being held by the police.

He is not cooperating, according to sources.

It is understood that the fight was in connection with inheritance issues.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The knife used in the incident has not yet been found.