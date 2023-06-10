A senior citizen was critically injured in a traffic collision in Mellieħa on Friday afternoon, the police said on Saturday.
The 75-year-old St Paul’s Bay man was driving a Ford Ka on Triq il-Marfa when he was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Expert at around 2.30pm.
He was given first aid on-site and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors treated him for serious injuries.
The 29-year-old German national driving the Peugeot was not injured in the incident.
Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us