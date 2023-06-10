A senior citizen was critically injured in a traffic collision in Mellieħa on Friday afternoon, the police said on Saturday.

The 75-year-old St Paul’s Bay man was driving a Ford Ka on Triq il-Marfa when he was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Expert at around 2.30pm.

He was given first aid on-site and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors treated him for serious injuries.

The 29-year-old German national driving the Peugeot was not injured in the incident.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case.