A 76-year-old man was grievously injured in a three-car crash in Marsa on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass at 8.30am.

The victim, who lives in Tarxien, was driving a Maruti Zen that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 26-year-old woman who lives in Fgura and a Peugeot 2008 that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman who lives in Siġġiewi.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.