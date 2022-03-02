A 77-year-old man died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, 94 people tested positive for COVID while a further 70 recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to data published on Facebook.

This means Malta's current number of known active cases stands at 737.

Of these, 43 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The same health data shows that over 343,400 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.