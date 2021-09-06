A 77-year-old man died overnight while positive for COVID-19.

The death was announced by the health authorities on Monday, whose data on Facebook shows that 37 people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, while a further 49 recovered.

This means that there are currently 710 active coronavirus cases in Malta.

Of these, 29 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Vaccination

The same data shows that 413,844 people aged over 12 are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Over the past nine months, a total of 799,214 vaccination doses were administered in Malta.

Residents at care homes for the elderly started receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, as Malta begins its booster shot vaccination campaign.