An elderly man from Birkirkara was rushed to hospital on Friday evening after a bucket full of cement fell onto him.



The 78-year-old was seriously hurt in the incident, which happened inside his own home on Triq Ċeżalpina. District police were alerted at around 6.15pm.

A medical team gave the man first aid onsite and then took him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Medics have classified his injuries as being serious in nature. A police investigation is under way.