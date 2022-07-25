An 81-year-old man died while swimming in Qawra on Sunday.

The police said they were called on site, at Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer, at around 5.45pm.

Swimmers pointed district police officers and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit in the direction of the body, floating in the water.

The body of the man, from St Paul's Bay, was pulled ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta, and was certified dead at Xatt it-Tiben.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.