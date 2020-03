An 83-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday in a traffic accident in Siġġiewi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi at 11.20pm.

The victim, who is from Mqabba, was driving a Toyota Vitz when he lost control and crashed into the front of a private residence.

A medical team was called on site and gave the man first aid before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.