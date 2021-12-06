A senior citizen’s life is in danger after he crashed his car, overturning it, in Xagħra on Monday morning.
The 84-year-old man, who is from the Gozitan village, was driving a Daihatsu Sirion on Triq Tas-Sruġ at 10.15am when he lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a wall and overturned the car in the process.
A medical team dispatched from Gozo General Hospital administered first-aid on site and then took him to the hospital by ambulance. Doctors have said that he is seriously injured.
Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry into the case.
