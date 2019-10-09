An 87-year-old Gozitan man was denied bail on Wednesday after being taken to court and accused of attempted murder.

The Xewkija resident was accused of having opened fire at another man during an argument two days ago.

The incident happened in Triq is-Salib, Xewkija, at about 10am and also involved a 35-year-old man from Xewkija.

The elderly man was also accused of having slightly injured the victim and of being in unlicensed possession of a firearm, the police said.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Paul Coppini refused bail.

Inspector Bernard Spiteri prosecuted.