An 87-year-old man from Xewkija was injured on Monday after being hit with a firearm during an altercation with another man, aged 35.

The police said the incident was reported at around 10.20am when it was informed that medical assistance was required for a man in Xewkija.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men, who both hail from Xewkija, were involved in an argument in Triq Tas-Salib in Xewkija. During the argument, the older man was hit with a firearm. He suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment.

The police said two men were arrested in connection with the case and are assisting the police with their investigations.

Magistrate Paul Coppini was informed about the case and appointed an inquiry.