An 88-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Paola on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Pjazza Antoine de Paule at 7am.

The victim, who lives in Cospicua, was hit by an Open Astra that was being given by a 37-year-old Romanian man who lives in Msida.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.