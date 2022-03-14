An 89-year-old man died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 143 people tested positive for the virus between Sunday and Monday, while a further 38 recovered, according to health data published on Facebook.

This means Malta's current number of known active cases stands at 1,413.

Of these, 49 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The same health data shows that over 346,600 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

