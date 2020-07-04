An elderly man was hospitalised on Saturday morning after he was hurt in a traffic collision with a bus on the Birkirkara bypass.



The 90-year-old man, who lives in Sliema, was driving a Chevrolet Matiz on Triq Dun Karm when the collision happened at around 6.30am, the police said.



The King Long bus was being driven by a 49-year-old Ħamrun resident.



A medical team administered first aid on-site and then took the 90-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His injuries have been certified by doctors as being grievous in nature.



A police investigation into the incident is being led by local district police.

