A man who accepted delivery of a parcel containing 300 grams of cocaine has been remanded in custody after he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Sotir Hoxhaj, a 38-year-old Albanian national living in Malta, was arrested on Thursday after the suspicious parcel was intercepted in the post and flagged to police, who set up a controlled delivery.

When officers called at the recipient’s address, Hoxhaj accepted the parcel, presenting false identification documents.

On Friday, he was charged with importation and procurement of the drug and possession thereof under circumstances indicating that the cocaine was not intended for his own personal use.

He was also charged with falsification and use of personal identification documents.

Assisted by legal aid lawyer Mario Caruana, the man pleaded not guilty.

Bail was not requested at this stage and the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.