A 41-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Gozo this afternoon.

The man accidentally fired the weapon he had been using in the direction of his leg, the police said.

The accident took place at the shooting range in Trejqa Ta’ Xurdin in Nadur, Gozo around 1.30 pm.

He was given assistance by a person on site and helped to get to the hospital where his injuries were deemed severe.

A police investigation is underway.