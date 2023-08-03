Aaron Mizzi, 43 of Qormi, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to swindling a woman out of €4000 she had paid for a pet monkey that never materialised.

A court was told that the woman, an acquaintance, had mentioned that she wished to have a pet monkey.

Mizzi told her that he knew someone who could procure a monkey for her. So the woman willingly handed over €4000 for the purchase.

But days went by and her pet failed to materialise.

Whenever she sought information from Mizzi, he would come up with some excuse. The excuses eventually gave way to threats and the matter was reported to the police.

Mizzi was arrested and arraigned, facing charges of misappropriation and fraud, insulting and threatening the alleged victim and misuse of electronic communication equipment.

He was also charged with breaching bail and failing to go to the police station when summoned.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.