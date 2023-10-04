A man, who allegedly assaulted a woman he was out on a date with at the weekend, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to the cocaine-fueled attack.

Keith Gravina, 41 of Floriana, was escorted to court to face charges over the incident which took place on Saturday evening at an Mrieħel diner.

He was charged with assaulting the woman, causing her grievous injuries by hitting her with a metal rod, holding her against her will, as well as unlawful possession and procurement of cocaine.

He was also charged with failing to obey legitimate police orders as well as breaching previous bail conditions handed down in June last year.

His lawyer, Matthew Xuereb, did not request bail at arraignment stage but asked for a ban on the accused’s name, explaining that he had young children.

But that request was turned down by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech who observed that there was no legal basis for the ban and that the accused ought to have considered that matter beforehand.

The court ordered a ban on the victim’s name to offset secondary victimisation.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona together with Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted.

Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera appeared parte civile.