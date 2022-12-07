A man who allegedly attacked his former girlfriend with a glass bottle as she stopped to refuel her car at a service station, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

The incident allegedly took place at Rabat on November 24 when Adnan Haj Habbo, a 33-year old Syrian tile layer, allegedly followed the woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

The attack happened when the victim stopped at a Rabat service station to refuel her vehicle.

Her injuries were subsequently certified as grievous.

Habbo was out on bail over separate proceedings stemming from another incident where he had allegedly damaged his ex’s car.

During the weeks following the Rabat episode, he failed to keep his appointment with the bail book, the court was told

He was ultimately arrested and accused of having grievously injured the woman, used violence against her, harassment and stalking.

He was also charged with insulting and threatening the woman, acting beyond the limits of provocation, distributing the peaceful rest of residents as well as breaching bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Jason Grima, did not request bail at this stage and Magistrate Ian Farrugia, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared on behalf of the alleged victim who was not present in court.