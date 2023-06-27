A man who was found asleep in a car left unlocked by its owner and then allegedly threatened to kill whoever dared report him to the police, was charged with attempted theft on Tuesday.

Ans Algheziwi, a 35-year-old Libyan national, was found inside the car last Sunday, shortly before midnight, having crept inside after consuming a cocktail of medicine and alcohol.

A passerby chanced upon him after noticing signs of disturbance inside the car, explained prosecuting Inspector Shamus Woods.

Algheziwi was charged with attempted aggravated theft, insults and threats, being drunk in public, breaching previous bail conditions as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The court also heard how Algheziwi had allegedly brandished a penknife, threatening “I’ll kill you, if you tell the police,” after being discovered in the car.

The inspector objected to a request for bail, saying that Algheziwi had not only breached bail conditions, but he was also a recidivist, and civilian witnesses still had to testify.

Legal aid lawyer Leontine Calleja countered that the man was still presumed innocent and although accused of attempted theft, he had actually been found asleep inside the car. He had taken his medication and then drank alcohol, explained the lawyer.

Besides, the car was left unlocked by its owner and no theft had been committed.

While confirming that there had been no break-in, the prosecutor pointed out that there were signs of rummaging inside the vehicle.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, turned down the request for bail.