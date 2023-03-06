A 32-year-old man was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife after she took a cab to go and help him when his car broke down.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday when the Syrian man called his wife asking her for help because the car he was driving had broken down.

Inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that the car belonged to the woman's aunt. Since the accused's wife did not drive she got a taxi and went to the accused.

Sensing that he was reeking of alcohol and unsteady on his feet, she asked him what had happened.

The car's front bumper was damaged and one of the front tyres was missing.

As soon as she asked "x'ġara? [what happened?]", he grabbed her by the hair, banged her head three times on the ground, and then slammed her head against the car window.

She needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

The woman reported her husband to the Domestic Violence Unit at around 7pm on Saturday.

On Monday he pleaded not guilty to assaulting the mother of his two young children, causing her slight injuries and wilful damage to the car.

He was also charged with reckless and dangerous driving as well as driving under the influence.

Bail was objected to in view of the fear of tampering with evidence and that of absconding.

Since the couple has two minor children, communication between them would be likely. Moreover the man had changed address and had not informed the relative authorities, argued Micallef.

Defence counsel Franco Debono said that if tampering was the prosecution's main concern, the alleged victim was present in court and could testify.

Furthermore, he had lived in Malta for some seven years and had a job.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak denied bail stating that the court lacked peace of mind that tampering would not take place if the accused were to be released from preventive arrest.

The court also banned publication of names and personal details of both accused and victim.

Lawyer Tiziana Micallef was also defence counsel. Lawyer Vincent Galea assisted the alleged victim.