A man jailed in 2018 for having injured a Paceville bouncer with a samurai sword was back in court on Saturday, accused of having assaulted a man at a Sliema beach club.

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmusraty, 31, stands accused of having grievously injured a man in the course of a fight at Sliema’s Medasia Playa at 10pm last Sunday.

The Libyan national, who lives in Sliema, denied the charges when arraigned on Saturday, claiming he acted in self-defence and did not know the alleged victim.

His lawyers presented evidence showing that Elmusraty had suffered a broken nose in the altercation.

Prosecutors also charged him with having breached bail conditions imposed on him in October 2019 in connection with another crime.

Despite that charge, the accused was granted bail on the condition that he adhere to a series of strict conditions.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca granted him bail against a €5,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee. She also bound Elmusraty to stay at home between 9pm and 6am each day and ordered him to sign a bail book every day at the St Julian’s police station.

The accused was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb.

Elmusraty first made headlines in 2017, when police charged him with having assaulted a Paceville bouncer with a samurai sword. CCTV footage showed him brandishing the weapon while wearing a mask.

He pleaded guilty to charges and was given a six-month prison sentence the following year.

But in 2019 he was back in court, accused along with another man of having set an apartment in Buġibba on fire.

Correction May 6, 2023: A previous version stated that the accused broke the other man's nose, rather than the other way around.