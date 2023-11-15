Two men who were allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Gzira earlier this month were arraigned on Wednesday, with one of them admitting his involvement.

The police had reported that the shooting took place in the early hours of November 3 after an argument which started at a bar and continued on the seafront.

The two accused had evaded arrest for almost two weeks until police, acting on the strength of CCTV footage, tracked them down and arrested them in Birkirkara on Tuesday. They are Christopher Philip Agius, a 32-year old unemployed man from Paola and Aaron Cassar, a 43-year old Mqabba resident, who was arraigned separately.

Agius pleaded not guilty to shooting a man in the leg causing him grievous bodily harm, causing his alleged victim to fear violence, carrying a firearm while committing a crime, possessing the weapon without a police licence as well as breaching public order.

His lawyer, David Gatt, requested bail, arguing that as seen from CCTV footage, an argument had broken out inside the bar. The alleged victim, a foreigner, then followed Agius outside and appeared to “put his hand inside his pocket as though about to draw out something.”

That was when he was allegedly shot in the leg.

The lawyer pointed out that his client was not being charged with attempted murder but with grievous bodily harm.

Moreover, Agius had no idea who the injured person was, as far as the risk of tampering with evidence was concerned.

However, the prosecution objected, stressing the very serious nature of the case, the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify and the accused’s apparent lack of trustworthiness.

The address supplied by the accused was not actually the place where he lived, pointed out AG lawyer Darlene Grima.

The weapon used in the incident had also not yet been found, added the prosecutor.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, turned down the request for bail, citing the nature of the charges and the fear of tampering with evidence.

The other accused, Cassar, was charged with breaching two sets of bail conditions handed down in 2017 and 2020, thereby risking €20,000 and €50,000 in bail bonds respectively.

Prosecuting Inspector Wayne Camilleri explained how police had managed to track down Cassar as the suspect who was seen in footage from the Gzira incident.

The same person was seen entering an Għajn Tuffieħa hotel on the night of the shooting, sharing a room with Agius. He stayed there again on the night of November 12.

That footage proved that Cassar was outside his home beyond curfew hours.

Cassar pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody pending sentencing. His lawyer pointed out that he was "only an hour and 15 minutes" beyond his midnight curfew.

AG lawyers Darlene Grima and Etienne Savona prosecuted together with Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Michael Vella.

Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel in both cases.