A man who allegedly harassed two 15-year-old girls while out shopping on Tower Road Sliema, was charged with sexual harassment on Wednesday.

Beyene Fessahatsion Weldeabzghi, a 31-year old Eritrean with no fixed address in Malta, was taken to court under arrest to face charges over the incident that took place on July 19, shortly after 5.45pm. He allegedly slapped one of the teens on her buttocks after both girls turned down his attempts to chat them up.

One of the girls’ mothers later reported the incident to the police.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the woman said that the incident had been “a real shock” for her daughter who first screamed when hit by the stranger and subsequently burst into tears.

Weldeabzghi pleaded not guilty to harassing the two girls, causing them to fear violence and subjecting one of the girls to an unwelcome act with sexual connotations.

He was additionally charged with being found drunk in public, leading a vagrant and idle life as well as recidivism.

Inspector Colin Sheldon explained the events leading up to the arrest, saying the police initially only had a photo of the suspect wearing particular clothes.

But on July 25 another person went to the police station reporting harassment by a man who had tried to grab her hand. Officers rushed on site and arrested Weldeabzghi, who was wearing the same shorts he was wearing on the day of the first case.

His lawyer informed the court that at this stage there was no request for bail.

The man was remanded in custody.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.