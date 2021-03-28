A man is behind bars after he allegedly held a 16-year-old girl in his house against her will.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that on Thursday, officers in Hamrun were tipped off that the teenager was being held against her will in a house in Marsa.

A police patrol went to the house and found the girl on the roof. She told them she was being prevented from leaving the house by a 22-year-old man from Ghana.

The suspect as well as another three persons who were in the house were arrested.

The police said that a search of the house turned up cannabis and synthetic drug as well as items related to drug trafficking.

The 22-year-old was taken to court on Saturday, where he pleaded not guilty to abduction, drug trafficking and slightly injuring two officers. He was denied bail.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.