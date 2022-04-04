A man faces charges of having assaulted his wife following a wedding on the weekend.

The man, who is from Tarxien and 42 years old, stands accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, slightly injuring the woman and attacking her.

He appeared in court before magistrate Doreen Clarke on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case relates to an incident last Saturday, when the man is alleged to have hit his wife in Rabat at the end of a wedding there.

He has said that his wife also attacked him during the altercation and bit his hand.

A court ordered a ban on his name, noting that the couple have a young son.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb asked the court to grant the accused bail and said that the man’s father was willing to host him in a different town.

The defence also asked the court to order medical experts to examine their client, to certify his injuries.

Prosecting inspector Eman Hayman did not object to the bail request.

The court issued a protection order in the woman’s favour and granted the man bail against a €3000 personal guarantee and a €1000 deposit. He has also been ordered to stay away from Tarxien.