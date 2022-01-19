A man who allegedly injured his nephew in a sickle attack on a Gozo street on Tuesday afternoon has been granted bail following his arraignment in court.

Paschalino Cefai, 42 of Zebbug, was arrested after the violent incident and was arraigned within hours.

He pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring his nephew with a sharp, pointed instrument, verbally threatening him, causing him to fear violence as well as breaching bail and recidivism.

Prosecuting Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri told the court that the incident had been triggered by a family argument and resulted in the alleged aggressor wounding his nephew on the hand with a sickle.

During the row, damage had also been caused to a vehicle belonging to the victim’s mother who, however, had declined to press charges against the accused.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that there was hope that this family dispute would be resolved and that the relatives involved would make peace.

His client would abide by all conditions which the court might deem necessary, went on the lawyer.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Simone Grech, upheld the request against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €7,000, signing the bail book three times a week and under a curfew.