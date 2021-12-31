A 54-year old man was remanded in custody on New Year’s Eve following a violent incident with his sister which landed him in court facing charges of attempted homicide.

The Kalkara resident, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of his alleged victim, was escorted to court on Friday following the violent episode which took place at Xghajra on Thursday morning at around 10am.

The violence was allegedly triggered by a dispute between the two siblings over a room that the accused rented out to his sister.

The incident led to the man’s arrest and his arraignment on Friday over charges of attempted homicide, causing his sister slight injuries, insulting and threatening her beyond the limits of provocation as well as wilfully damaging third party property.

The man was further charged with dangerous driving, breaching public peace, harassing his alleged victim as well as exercising a pretended right.

The man pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, in view of the gravity of the charges as well the real risk of tampering with evidence.

The accused was thus remanded in custody.

Inspectors Audrey Micallef and Clayton Camilleri prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer George Camilleri.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Maxine Gatt were defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.