A 54-year-old technical officer from Żabbar on Tuesday was accused in court of an attempt to murder his wife.

The case happened early last Friday when the police were alerted that the woman had locked herself in a room as her husband was threatening to kill her using a chisel.

When officers went to the house they found the man hugging his two sons. They later told the police that they saw the father attack their mother with a screwdriver.

The man suffers from schizophrenia and depression. He was taken to Mount Carmel mental hospital and later discharged.

The police said that during the interrogation he refused to answer questions.

In court, he was accused of attempted homicide, attempted grievous injury, and holding his wife against her will. He pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made but Magistrate Rachel Montebello upheld a call for him to be detained at Mt Carmel Hospital. A protection order was issued in favour of the woman.

The court banned publication of the names of the victim and her alleged aggressor.

Inspectors Sherona Buhagiar and Darryl Farr assisted by AG lawyer Kaylie Bonett prosecuted, Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel. Lawyer Franco Galea and Alicia Cordina parte civile.