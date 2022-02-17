A man was denied bail on Thursday after being accused in court of theft from a residence and a parking ticket machine as well as breaching probation and the conditions of two releases on bail.

Paul Spagnol, 54 of San Ġwann, pleaded not guilty to burglary from a house in Begonja Street, San Ġwann last Saturday, stealing laptop computers and other items worth not more than €2,329.

He also denied stealing cash from a parking machine at The Point shopping mall on February 5, also damaging the equipment.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco turned down a request for bail.