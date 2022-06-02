A man was denied bail on Thursday after having been accused of defiling two of his wife's daughters.

The police were alerted to the case by the Appoġġ social welfare agency on Wednesday when a 15-year-old girl alleged that she was indecently touched by the man, her mother's second husband.

On Thursday, the 40-year old Syrian national was taken to court under arrest and pleaded not guilty to defilement of the girl and her younger sister, committing acts of a sexual nature against the girls’ will and committing such offences against vulnerable persons under the age of 15.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil from the Vice Squad explained that the girls’ mother had four children, three born out of her first marriage.

On Wednesday Appoġġ alerted the police to the case, saying that “it could not wait.”

In the presence of social workers the girl, although at first rather uncomfortable, later said that the accused had repeatedly made sexual advances, touching her intimately.

Police also spoke to the girl’s siblings. One of the girls said that she too had faced a similar experience.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the serious nature of the case and the fact that the alleged victims still have to testify.

However that argument prompted the defence lawyer to stress that the current practice needed to be changed so that civilian witnesses are brought to testify at the very start of the case, namely the arraignment.

Inspector Busuttil countered that there were practical issues to contend with if the lawyer’s suggestion were to be implemented.

First of all, hearing witnesses at the arraignment would take time, bearing in mind that the duty magistrate might have to handle a series of arraignments. Moreover, as in this case, when those witnesses happen to be minors, they need to be prepared to face the ordeal of testifying. In fact, children ought to be spared having to testify all over again after having given their version to the police, argued the inspector.

The defence lawyer countered that cross-examination was crucial, especially in such cases where no eyewitnesses were involved.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the charges, the fact that the victims were still to testify, as well as the fact that the girls were underage and related to the accused.

AG lawyers Sean Azzopardi and Kaylie Bonett assisted Inspector Busuttil.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.