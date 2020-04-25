A 34-year-old man charged with a violent domestic assault which left his partner with grievous injuries was denied bail on Saturday.



Borivoj Stankovic, a Croatian national who lives in Rabat, is alleged to have attacked his partner on Friday at their Rabat home. A GP later certified her injuries as being grievous in nature.



Apart from the assault, Stankovic is also a recidivist.



Prosecuting inspector Stacy Attard objected to the suspect’s bail request, noting the gravity of the charges and the fact that the alleged victim had yet to testify.



Magistrate Audrey Demicoli denied him bail and ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody.

The court also issued a temporary protection order in favour of the victim.



Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.