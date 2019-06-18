A Sicilian man who is on bail after having been accused of trafficking 40 kg of cannabis last year, is facing fresh charges of armed robbery of a supermarket in St. Paul’s Bay.

Sandro Lo Presti, 44, appeared before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo accused of theft aggravated by violence after allegedly holding up the 77 year-old supermarket cashier at knifepoint on May 31 at around 4:30am.

Lo Presti was also accused of holding the man against his will, carrying a knife in public without a police permit, failing to abide by his bail conditions and relapsing.

Lo Presti, who is a gypsum plasterer, had been released on a €50,000 bail bond in May in connection with a drug smuggling case.

CID Inspector Fabian Fleri testified that the cashier, also Sicilian, had immediately informed the police that the person committing the crime was from Ragusa like him, telling them that the robber’s name was Sandro, who worked with a person he knew and who had been in prison. He said he had threatened in Italian, in a Ragusa accent, not to involve the police two or three times, saying he’d get his revenge if that happened.

CCTV footage showed only the man’s chin as his hood covered the rest of his face, the inspector said, but Lo Presti’s cell phone location data placed him near the shop seven minutes before the crime took place. At the time of the hold-up, the phone was off and was switched on around 5am when the man returned to his apartment, the inspector said.

Moreover, Inspector Fleri said the victim was adamant that it was the accused, as he had noticed him acting suspiciously in his shop before and had even saved CCTV footage of him.

Lawyer Franco Debono requested bail. He said the entire case hinged on voice recognition, arguing that the fact that Lo Presti lived close to the shop meant that the phone localisation data didn’t prove all that much.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing the fact that its main witnesses were yet to testify and lived close to the accused. Despite the defence countering this argument with the fact that the victim had already testified in the magisterial inquiry, the court denied bail at this stage.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Alexander Scerri Herrera were defence counsel.