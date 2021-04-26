An Egyptian man who was among eight migrants who landed in Malta last February has been taken to court and accused of human trafficking.

The migrants landed near Wied iz-Zurrieq on February 19 and were arrested by the police as they walked towards Għar Lapsi.

The group consisted of five Syrians and three Egyptians, including the accused, Ali Ali Mohamed Shakshuk, a 34-year-old who lives at the Safi Detention Centre.

The vessel used to bring them to Malta was never found.

Police believed that the migrants were dropped off at sea by a boat which left the area, the court heard on Monday.

Investigations pointed to Shakshuk and another person, still under investigation, as suspects involved in the organization of such clandestine trips, prosecuting Inspector Karl Roberts explained.

The accused pleaded not guilty to breaching immigration laws by unlawfully assisting any person to leave another state or land in Malta.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided over the arraignment.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.