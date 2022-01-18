A 53-year old from Ghaxaq was accused in court on Tuesday of having injured members of his family in an incident on Sunday.

The violent incident involved the man's father, brother, uncle, aunt and son.

The man was accused of having caused grievous bodily harm to his 76-year-old father, slightly injured his brother, caused wilful damage to third party property, made threats and hurled insults, and misused a mobile phone.

The incident happened between 11.30am and 4pm at a Guardamangia apartment.[

The violence was allegedly witnessed by a seven-year old child.

The court was told that the accused received medication for depression.

He pleaded not guilty. No request for bail was made but the court issued a recommendation for the director of prisons to provide him with all necessary care.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel.