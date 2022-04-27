A man held under preventive arrest after allegedly attacking and grievously injuring neighbours and a two-year-old toddler earlier this month was granted bail after the court heard that civilian witnesses could not testify because they were in quarantine.

Adrian Buttigieg, a 41-year-old bus driver from Żabbar, was remanded in custody over the incident which was allegedly triggered by a verbal spat between the victim and the accused’s father.

That argument prompted Buttigieg to storm into the apartment block where the neighbour’s family lived across the road from his own home, heading straight upstairs to the washroom where the incident took place.

The child’s mother tried to shut the angry man out but her efforts proved futile and Buttigieg barged through the door, slightly injuring the woman while grievously injuring her two-year-old son. A man also suffered serious facial injuries which called for hospital treatment.

On April 11 Buttigieg himself turned up at the police station to report the incident, presenting a medical certificate attesting to the slight injuries he had suffered.

Investigations led to the alleged aggressor’s arrest and subsequent arraignment for having attacked and grievously injured the neighbours.

He was also charged with wilful damage to the victim’s vehicle.

Upon arraignment, the accused was denied bail in view of the gravity of the charges as well as in view of the fact that the parties were neighbours who were still to testify.

'Cannot be deprived freedom'

When the case came up for a first hearing this week, the court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, was informed that the alleged victims were in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

That information prompted an immediate reaction by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Robert Galea who argued that the accused ought not to be detained any further due to circumstances that were beyond his control.

The prosecution resisted that argument, insisting that since the alleged victim was still to testify, there was a risk of tampering with evidence.

However, after hearing submissions, the court upheld the defence’s argument, stating that the accused could not be deprived of freedom just because civilian witnesses could not testify.

The court acceded to the accused’s request, granting bail against a deposit of €3,000, a personal guarantee of €30,000, daily signing of the bail book and a curfew between 11pm and 7am.

The case continues.

Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Darryl Farr prosecuted.