A Libyan man who allegedly took part in an armed assault on two men in San Ġwann on Monday night was arraigned in court on Thursday after having been identified by the victims.

Another two aggressors, believed to have been his brothers, are still on the run.

Tripoli-born Mohammed Ali Lahderi, 27, was accused of assaulting his victims with a knife, slightly injuring one of them without intent to kill. He was also charged with breaching public peace as well as breaching the terms of two previous bail decrees.

He pleaded not guilty.

The incident took place in Santa Margerita Street, San Ġwann at about 11pm.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €6,000, an order to sign the bail book daily and to abide by a curfew between 8.30pm and 7am, except when he works night shift.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.