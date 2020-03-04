A construction worker was involved in a punch-up outside the law courts within minutes of stepping out from the building, a court was told on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Kevin Attard, 43, from Hamrun pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring his alleged victim, breaching the peace as well as committing the offence during the operative term of a suspended sentence.

Prosecuting Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna explained how an argument had erupted as soon as the two men stepped outside court.

Attard had punched the other man on the face, causing grievous injuries. The alleged victim suffered a cracked lip that needed suturing.

Attard pleaded not guilty and was granted bail against a €200 deposit, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign the bail book three times weekly.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella ordered him not to approach his alleged victim in any way.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.