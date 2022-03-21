A man who allegedly punched a barman and damaged a bar's outdoor furniture was granted bail when he was taken to court on Monday.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on Sunday when the barman refused to hand a drink to 33-year old Jonathan Caruana, sensing he had already had one too many. He later also told the police that he spotted a weapon in Caruana’s possession.

Caruana allegedly punched the bartender and damaged a large sunshade at the bar’s outdoor seating area.

He was arrested shortly after.

On Monday morning, he was accused in court of causing wilful damage to third-party property, assaulting and slightly injuring his victim, breaching public peace and being drunk in public.

He was also charged with relapsing and breaching previous bail conditions.

Caruana pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld the request against a deposit of €2,500, a personal guarantee of €3,000, signing the bail book three times weekly and abiding by a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Caruana was also ordered not to approach the bar where the incident allegedly took place.

Inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.