A man was remanded in custody Thursday after pleading not guilty to raping three young teenage girls, one of whom later returned home with cannabis in her possession.

Abdiladeef Abdirahman Hassan, a 24-year old Somali factory worker living at Birzebbugia, pleaded not guilty to forcing the girls into illicit activities, rape, defilement and holding them against their will.

He was further charged with slightly injuring one of the girls, as well as possessing and trafficking cannabis.

Prosecuting Inspectors John Spiteri and Jonathan Cassar explained that there had been recent reports of three Maltese girls placed under care orders who went missing from the institution where they were living.

The 13 and 14-year olds would subsequently return to the home with some new items such as mobiles and cash.

Three days ago, one of these girls returned home with cannabis grass in her possession.

Police investigations ultimately led to the accused who would allegedly give money to the girls to buy him drugs, and would also have sex with them.

When police closed in on the suspect, he tried to escape through a window onto neighbouring property, the inspector said.

Lawyer Martin Fenech, appointed as legal aid to the accused, did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli ordered a ban on publication of the name of the three victims and issued a protection order in their regard.